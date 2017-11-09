FHS CC girls 7th in state
McFall earns 2nd state meet run for boys team
Earning a fifth consecutive trip to the Class AAA cross country state meet, the Farragut High School girls team displays the Region 2-AAA runner-up plaque it earned Thursday, Oct. 26, at Victor Ashe Park. Coach Chelsea Osborne’s team went on to finish seventh during the state meet at Percy Warner State Park, Nashville, Saturday, Nov. 4. From left are Emma Covington, Lanie Conaway, Madeline Wittschen, Gabriella MacAuley, Ariane Burt, Anna Delahunt, Osborne, Madelin Ebbert, Mckenna Hoag, Caroline Carr and Maggie Atchley.Earning a fifth consecutive trip to the Class AAA cross country state meet, coach Chelsea Osborne’s Farragut High School girls team was Region 2-AAA runner-up Thursday, Oct. 26, at Victor Ashe Park.
Individually, Anna Delahunt earned third in region and Gabriella MacAuley placed ninth.
Nathan McFall, Admirals boys team member [below], qualified individually for state for the second consecutive season with a ninth-place region finish.
At the state meet in Percy Warner State Park, Nasvhille, Saturday, Nov. 4, the FHS girls finished seventh.
Individually, Delahunt proved she was one to watch with a fifth-place finish that earned her All-State honors.
Meanwhile, McFall placed 19th at state. Osborne also coaches McFall and the Admirals boys team.
Other girls team members are Emma Covington, Lanie Conaway, Madeline Wittschen, Ariane Burt, Madelin Ebbert, Mckenna Hoag, Caroline Carr and Maggie Atchley.