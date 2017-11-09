‘Fun’ fundraisers from ... The Rotary Club of Farragut
From left, Tom King, Sam Taylor II and Sam MishuBingo for Polio, a fundraiser by the The Rotary Club of Farragut, was held during regular meeting time, noon to early afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 1. About $1,000 was raised for Polio Plus, the historic pet project of Rotary International, to eradicate polio worldwide. Mark Holder, Rotary Foundation chairman, said there are only 12 known cases of polio worldwide.
The club’s annual Wine Tasting, which took place in Southeast Bank Friday night, Nov. 3, raised funds for many local and international charitable efforts. Helping to make the event a success, Sam Taylor II, founder and co-owner of Dixie Lee Wines & Liquors, underwrote the cost of the wines while Sam Mishu, president of M&M Development, underwrote the cost of the food, catered by Water Into Wine, Bistro & Lounge in Farragut.
The club is giving a donation to a Lenoir City food pantry, as requested by Taylor, and a donation to Hurricane Harvey relief, as requested by Mishu.
