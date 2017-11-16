World-renown resident

Northington-wife ‘free’ concert set for Nov. 19

David Northington of Farragut, internationally renowned concert pianist and educator/teacher, will present a free concert Sunday afternoon, Nov. 19, as part of the Church Street United Methodist Master Arts Concert Series.



Open to the public free of charge, the concert will begin at 2:30 p.m., in the nave of Church Street UMC along Henley Street in downtown Knoxville.



“This particular concert will be very special for me, as my wife, Stephanie, will be joining me in two wonderful four-hand selections at the piano: Bach’s ‘Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring’ and Schubert’s ‘Fantaisie In F Minor,’” Northington said. “Stephanie has been one of the foremost piano teachers in the Knoxville area for over 40 years, and I have finally convinced her to take the stage with me.



“I will also be performing solo selections to include Beethoven’s Sonata in G, Op. 14, No. 2, and five Mazurkas by Chopin,” he added.

“It is always a joy to perform for my many friends and neighbors in Farragut, and I look forward to seeing them at the concert.”



At his debut recital, New York Times called Northington “an immensely gifted musician … who combines the technical mastery of a virtuoso with the musical sensitivity of a poet,” a press release stated.



“Such critical accolades have followed Northington throughout the world in concerts and concerto engagements. His tours also have included Europe, Canada, China and Russia,” the release further stated.



An Artistic Ambassador for the United States, “Northington’s masterful pianism has won him first-prizes in the Concert Artists Guild Competition, the East/West Artists Competition, the American Music Scholarship Association’s International Competition, the unanimous Judges Prize at the Fourth Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition and selection to the Artistic Ambassador Program.”



The national honor society Phi Kappa Phi selected Northington for its 2010 triennial National Artist Award in recognition of his professional artistic accomplishments. Since receiving degrees at Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and Yale University School of Music, Northington has taught on the faculties of several universities.



Northington is Powell Distinguished Professor Emeritus ofPiano at the University of Tennessee School of Music, and has been on the artist faculty of the



Interharmony International Music Festival in Germany and Italy in the summers.



In the summer of 2016 Northington founded East/West International Piano Festival [www.ewpianofest.com], which was held at Shandong University in Weihai, China, in July.



