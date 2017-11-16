Kurves Threading Studio open

Alison Whitehouse, owner of Studios West Salon Suites, receives an eyebrow threading treatment from Fariyal Pirani, owner of Kurves Threading Studio in Studios West, 10845 Kingston Pike, Farragut, Kurves opened Nov. 3.

“It’s very natural,” she said. “It’s not stripping off your skin, and it takes out hair so it doesn’t grow faster, and no chemicals or anything [are used]. It’s only thread.



“You don’t have to worry about [interactions with] medicines or allergies.”



The customer does not even have to take off makeup, she said, adding, “It’s not going to be too much mess.



“So with waxing you don’t get shape, you just pull out your skin,” Pirani said. “With thread, I can give you a shape.”



Does it hurt?



“To be honest, a few people, yes; a few people no,” she said. “Everybody’s different.”



Using threading, Pirani also removes hair from the upper lip, sides of face and chin.



She said the price is reasonable. Eyebrow threading is $11 while the upper lip is $6.



“It’s like $17 together,” she added. “It doesn’t take long. It only takes five to six minutes to do both.”



Pirani is certified in eyebrow threading and learned it in her home country of India.



“It’s basically a natural art,” she said. “My friend was going [to a school to learn eyebrow threading] so I thought I would go with her.



“She told me, ‘Let’s do it,’ and I said, ‘OK, let’s do it,’” Pirani said. “That’s how it happened.”



Pirani came to United States by way of Canada, three months ago.



“I was here seven years ago for two years and then went back to Canada — we moved there — and we are back again here,” she said.



Pirani was doing eyebrow threading in Canada.



“So, when I moved here, I was searching for something similar,” she said. “One of my friends told me you can rent a suite and do your own thing.



“I was searching online and I found this Studios West Salon, so I came one day and just talked to Alison [Whitehouse, owner of Studios West Salon Suites] and she said, ‘Yeah, you can come and look at [the salon],’ and I liked it and moved here,” Pirani added.



Kurves Threading Studio is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.,



Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.



For more information, call 1-865-888-0544, e-mail to info@kurvesthreadingstudio.com or visit online at www.kurvesthreadingstudio.com/.