Farragut Primary School PTA Fall Festival
From, left, Mackaye Moore, 5, Lucy Luckadoo, 7, and Ashlyn Clancy, 7Parents, their children and other relatives added up to a few thousand who, despite a soaking rain, enjoyed annual Farragut Primary School PTA Fall Festival at the school Saturday morning and early afternoon, Oct. 28.
Anticipating a steady rain, school officials and volunteers moved things inside — successfully transitioning the fest.
Numerous games and “try-your-luck” sports areas, plus face painting and booths to display your artistic talents, kept families entertained and smiling. Refreshments were close by to top things off.
