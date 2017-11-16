Webb School pays tribute in annual Veterans Day Celebration

Webb School of Knoxville Lower School paid tribute to those who have served this country in the military, holding its annual Veterans Day Celebration Friday morning, Nov. 10, in the Lower School Commons.



“The acrostic-style song, entitled ‘Our Homeland Heroes’ and composed by Webb School of Knoxville Lower School Music Specialist, Liz Britt,” was part of celebration, a Webb press released stated.

“All Webb Lower School students and faculty gathered to pay tribute and say thank you to members and friends of Webb Lower School families who are veterans and active duty service members,” the release further stated.



Veteran guests were greeted by Webb’s Lower School Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, who escorted their honored guests to their seats.



