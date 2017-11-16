Friends were unknowingly Congressional opponents

Gross, Town resident, gladly drops out to endorse Matlock to replace Duncan

Farragut resident Ken Gross, right, came to Matlock Tire Service & Auto Repair Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, to officially endorse state Rep. Jimmy Matlock [R-District 21], a Farragut businessman who is running for the 2nd District U.S. Congressional seat. Gross, vice president of Safety & Risk Management for AMERESCO, dropped out of the 2nd District race “around Oct. 15,” a few weeks after learning Matlock also announced his candidacy.

“If I would have known that I wouldn’t have filed and started my campaign.”



Moreover, Gross said he’s been “a good customer” at Matlock’s Farragut store location, one of four in the Knox metro area owned by the state representative.



Vice president of Safety & Risk Management for AMERESCO, Gross said he remained a candidate for a few weeks before ending his bid “around Oct. 15.”



Saying he’s gotten to know Matlock well, both personally and with his record of service in Nashville, over a span of “about 12 years,” Gross added, “I’ve got a great amount of respect and admiration for Jimmy Matlock.



“I want that person that has integrity, that has that statesman’s mentality to go up there [Washington, D.C.] and do what’s right for us — not what polls tell you or not what the pundits tell you, but vote the conscience of this district.



“And I think Jimmy Matlock is the only candidate in this race that will do that.”



“I am humbled by Ken’s friendship as a longtime customer and his support in this race for Congress,” said Matlock, 58, who has served District 21 [parts of Loudon and Monroe counties] in Nashville since January 2007.



“He, like me and so many others, put his neck out there as a candidate, and to have him get behind my candidacy is a true honor,” Matlock added.







