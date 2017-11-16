Hollenhead joins farragutpress staff

Award-winning reporter Michelle Hollenhead, Knoxville native and Farragut High School alumnae, has joined farragutpress.



With experience as an editor, Hollenhead has worked for several publications in East Tennessee during the last two decades, including Knoxville Business Journal, Harriman Record, Roane County News, Knoxville News Sentinel, and most recently, the Morgan County News.



Hollenhead, a 1984 FHS graduate, has won several writing awards, including two Virginia Press Association Awards for layout and design, a Tennessee Press Association Award for Best Single Feature, and more recently shared TPA awards with fellow staff members in both business- and feature-writing categories.



“I am thrilled to be working for the farragutpress — it has been a professional dream of mine for quite some time,” she said. “I am very eager to get to know the people of Farragut and to write about what is important and interesting to them.”

Also a graduate of Roane State Community College, Hollenhead lived in Rockwood for nearly 20 years before moving back “home” to Farragut eight years ago.



“We’re excited to have Michelle join our family at the farragutpress. She’s written for a large daily newspaper, a tri-weekly and been the editor of a weekly newspaper,” Tony Cox, farragutpress publisher, said. “We were very fortunate to find a writer with her experience. And the fact that she is already a member of the Farragut community is a major bonus for the community and the farragutpress.”



Hollenhead began her professional writing career as a stringer for farragutpress’ precursor, West Side Story, so she literally has come full circle to her new position.



“We’re extremely fortunate to hire a reporter, in addition to her experience as editor, with as much talent as Michelle who has been awarded for years of excellent journalism,” Alan Sloan, farragutpress editor, said.



Hollenhead and her husband, Gary, have four children and two grandchildren.



