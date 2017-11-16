police reports

• At 8:21 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7, a complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct to file a report on an incident at Willow Creek Golf Club, 12003 Kingston Pike. He advised that an unknown suspect damaged a green by digging holes and drawing a picture of male genitalia in the grass. He advised he has no video surveillance but did take pictures for the detective assigned to the case. Estimated value of damage was listed at $2,000.

• At 8:47 a.m., Nov. 7, a Pepperwood Lane complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office Teleserve Unit in reference to his yard being vandalized. Complainant advised several seasonal decorations had been taken from his front porch and destroyed in his yard. Complainant advised his yard and vehicle, a 2004 Volkswagen XC90, were rolled in toilet paper and trashcans were turned over. Complainant said his estimated total of damage to be $100.