correction

A story on McFee Park Master Plan Phase III construction project, approved by Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen during its Thursday, Oct. 26 meeting with an estimated cost $6.1 million, had an incorrect amount listed in our Nov. 9 issue, page 2A.



Figures for a BOMA-approved design services contract with Ross/Fowler Architecture in Knoxville, to receive 7.25 percent of the estimated construction budget — which comes to $442,250, also was incorrect.



We regret the errors.