Smith, Town respond to wall issues
In response to questions about the status of repairing the retaining wall along North Campbell Station Road near the west entrance to Farragut High School, Town of Farragut Engineer Darryl Smith released the following statement: “The wall was constructed in 2010 as part of a TDOT-managed project to widen Campbell Station Road. The wall is owned and maintained by the Town of Farragut, and is located on Farragut’s right of way. Town staff has been in contact with TDOT regarding the matter in order to determine if a warranty repair might be possible, The Town’s current plan is to contract with a consultant who will determine the cause of the stone veneer’s delamination and prepare plans for repair.”