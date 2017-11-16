St. John Neumann Catholic Church hosts U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony

American Heritage Girls, from front, Margaret Compton, 6, Clare Donahue, 17, Felicity Compton, 8, and Mary Donahue, 13, wait their turn to submit flags to be retired during U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony, hosted at St. John Neumann Catholic Church Saturday, Nov. 11.

Carolyn Lubthisophon, retired U.S. Army specialist 4 of East Knoxville, was on hand to help with the fires and helps with the ceremony each year. Her husband, Kenneth Steven Lubthisophon, was a member of the Knights of Columbus.



“It’s a humbling experience,” Lubthisophon said.



“We’ve been attending this for several years,” said Donald Dickson, American Legion Post 278 member. “I think it’s really great. This is one of the things American Legion does with the Boy Scouts. We think it’s important.”



“The reason [for holding the ceremony] is to show respect to our country and our veterans and provide a service,” said Mike Mason, Troop 125 scoutmaster. “This is part of being a Boy Scout, doing a good deed, and it’s a way for us to give back to our country.



“The Scouts are one of the few organizations actually authorized to retire flags,” Mason said. “Today, we probably retired a few hundred [flags]. We have more we will retire later.”



Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and American Heritage Girls all encompassed the scouts who participated in the Veterans Day event.



“A lot of scouting is about citizenship and honoring the flag,” he said. “This is our practical way to act. I’m very proud of my scouts.”



“This is our fifth year for this special Veterans Day event to recognize the true heroes of this great nation,” LeCrone said. “I would like all the young people here today to think about what we are doing here and how blessed you are to have such great men and women who have put their lives on the line to protect this country and remember our POW and MIAs who are still wanting to come home.



“It is our military that keeps us free so that we can gather as we are today,” he said. “Putting their lives on the line is not just a statement. They gave an oath to give up their lives, if necessary, to defend and protect what we have today. I ask that you always remember our veterans each day in your prayers.”



He recognized Boy Scout Troop 125 of St. John Neumann Catholic Church parish for supporting the ceremony each year by “taking care of the fires from start to finish.” LeCrone also recognized Fire Station 141, which has supported the event each year as well.



As part of the ceremony, the Rev. Deacon Marquis Syler of SJN led the prayer and Maj. John W. Toliver, UT assistant professor of military science, who led UT ROTC Historic Dragoon Company that presented the colors, explained the folds of the flag as his company secured the U.S. flag draped over the tables holding the flags to be retired. The flag was draped over the casket of LeCrone’s late father.



