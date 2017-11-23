Late steal, FT save FHS

Dalton Webb, Farragut senior guard, tries to control the ball heading to the basket alongside teammate Trevion Moreno (33), a senior post, against Alcoa’s defense.

Tied 73-all, Alcoa [1-1 after the loss] ran more than a minute off the clock, stalling for the final shot, before Dalton made a steal in the lane and was fouled finishing a fast-break lay-up attempt. He was awarded two free throws.



He missed the first but buried the second to give the Ads [2-0 after the win] the one-point lead.



Farragut would prevail when Alcoa’s last-second desperation shot, from three-quarters-court, went awry. Admirals players celebrated with their fans.



“This feels great,” Dalton said. “We were a little sloppy at the end of the game but this is just a great feeling.”



Farragut had a 62-47 lead after three quarters before the Tornadoes made their comeback.



Alcoa forced a handful of turnovers in the fourth quarter to help spark the rally.



“I told them after the game that as long as they came in here ready to work, that I would be fine with everything,” Jon Higgins, first-year FHS head coach, said. “They’re excited and I’m excited for them.



“They came in here and they worked hard and I’m happy for all of them because they’ve all improved and they’ve all gotten so much better,” he added. “But I also told them that we still have a lot to work on and we still have plenty of room to grow.”



Farragut had four players post double figures in scoring.



Nick Stedham led the way with 21 points. Center Caleb Thompson, one of the county’s most improved players in the early-going this season, added 18. Dalton, who scored 15, was hot after halftime — burying four consecutive 3-point shots to open the third quarter.



Tharrin Shuler finished with 10 points for FHS, which opened the 2017-18 campaign at home earlier last week with a lopsided win versus White County Tuesday, Nov. 14.



Harrison led all scorers with 26 points, including 12 in the final stanza, where he was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Alcoa’s Mekhi Carter added 25 and buried six 3-pointers.



