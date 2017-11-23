Concord United Methodist Church artesian craft fair hosted by United Methodist Women
Sue Tucker, left, and Nancy RidenourConcord United Methodist Church got a jump-start on the Christmas season earlier this month with an artesian craft fair hosted by the United Methodist Women.
Hand-made ornaments, candles, hats, scarves, quilts, shawls, soaps, leather crafts, dog treats and decorations from as far away as Haiti were offered to the dozens of patrons who visited throughout the day.
Hungry shoppers were treated to a multitude of baked goods and sweet treats in addition to a savory chili lunch.
The fair was very successful, reported organizers, who expect it will become an annual event for the church.
For more photos from this event, please see Westside Faces in our print edition.