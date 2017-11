business briefs

• Bryce Bell, real estate professional, has joined EXIT Real Estate Professionals Network.



• United Community Banks Inc. announces its third-quarter earnings. Its net interest revenue of $89.8 million is up $10.8 million or 14 percent from a year ago. Its net interest margin of 3.54 percent is up seven basis points from the second quarter and up 20 basis points from a year ago. UCB has a return on assets of 1.01 percent or 1.09 percent, excluding merger-related and other charges.