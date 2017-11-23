A new Junction
Ahead of schedule, the new Dixie Lee Junction intersection opened for traffic Monday morning, Nov. 20. However, "There is a lot of work left. … They still have to regrade and pave [state route] 2, old SR2, and SR1," stated Mark Nagi, TDOT Community Relations Officer, Region 1 (East Tennessee). "Also, they discovered an old concrete roadway under the existing roadway that will take some time to remove. … The job let at $3,496,631 [to Whaley & Sons, Inc., Kodak] and is currently at $3,609,270.96 due to some plans revisions." Estimated completion date is "on or before Nov. 30, 2018," Nagi further stated.