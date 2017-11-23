New ‘Mrs. Santa’ twist to Town’s 7th Annual Light the Park
Shop Farragut/Farragut Business Alliance and Town of Farragut will host the kick-off event, presented by TDS, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27, in Founders Park at Campbell Station near Farragut branch of Knox County Public Library off North Campbell Station Road. It will be held rain or shine.
New this year according to Steve Krempasky, executive director of Shop Farragut, “a postal box has been installed and Mrs. Claus will be there, with elves, to help children post letters to the North Pole.”
Children who add their return addresses to the letters will have their letters answered by Santa’s helpers, he added.
Another change is the location of the switch. “The Town has created a new switch to throw,” Krempasky said. “They put it on the stage.”
Attendees also will see a brighter park. “We’ve added 6,810 lights this year,” said Sue Stuhl, Farragut Parks & Leisure Services director. “The grand total is now 68,136.”
There also will be more vendors passing out food, candy and other goodies, Krempasky said. Among them, Cutting Edge Classroom will hand out samples and give cooking demonstrations, Costco will hand out cookies and First Watch Café will serve hot chocolate and coffee.
“We’re looking forward to having some good weather and having some fun,” Krempasky said. “With the Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen in attendance and entertainment by area performers, this family-friendly event will set the holiday mood.”
The traditional throwing of the switch by Farragut Mayor Ralph McGill and special guest, Santa Claus, is the highlight.
“They will be asked to throw the switch on 30-plus trees, garland pole wraps and other lighted decorations featuring over 50,000 glistening bulbs throughout the park,” Krempasky said.
Parking will be available across the street from the park, courtesy of Westgate Christian Fellowship. Knox County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to assist those crossing Campbell Station Road.
Other sponsors include SouthEast Bank, Bank of America, TNBank, Josh Hemphill State Farm. Media sponsors are farragutpress and myi105.3-FM, WFIV.