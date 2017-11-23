police reports

• At 11:34 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14, a Foxford Drive complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct to file a report on an incident along Foxford. He advised a handgun was taken from his 2017 Nissan Titan, which was unlocked. He advised no damage was done to gain entry. Estimated value of loss was listed at $500.



• At 7:05 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13, a Foxford Drive complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident along Foxford. Complainant said sometime between midnight and 7 p.m., her stepson, the victim, had his 2006 Toyota Sienna broken into with $60 taken. She advised the vehicle was sitting outside in the driveway with the doors unlocked.



• At 8:49 a.m., Nov. 13, a Treadway Drive complainant reported a trailer was stolen at College Hunks Moving, West End Avenue. Complainant said the trailer, which he was borrowing from his grandfather, was sitting at the back of the building where complainant works. Total value of loss was listed at $1,200. At the time of this report there were no known suspects.

• At 2:08 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, a KCSO unit was dispatched to a vandalism of a street sign at the intersection of St. Andrews Drive and Valencia Drive. When the officer arrived he reported being met by the complainant, who advised he was a member of Fox Den Homeowners Association. Complainant said he did not know who had struck the sign or when it had occurred. Estimated value of damage was listed at $500.



• At 2:08 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11, a Marble View Drive complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident along Outlet Drive. Complainant said three unknown suspects came into an unlisted business and took three bedroom comfort sets, with a listed value of $500, without paying for them. Complainant said she didn’t get a good look at the suspects, who ran out of the store and got into a Nissan Altima, so she doesn’t have a good description. She said a trash bag covered the license plate.



