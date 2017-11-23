presstalk 671-TALK

• Many thanks to school board member Susan Horn [District 5 including Farragut] and Alder[man] Louise Povlin for achieving the rezoning of the northwest sector of the Town of Farragut back to Farragut High School. This rezoning not only benefits a number of Farragut families, but will benefit Farragut High School as well. Farragut High School must maintain a minimum number of students so that it can continue to offer a wide variety of important programs to its students. Ms. Horn and Ms. Povlin are great representatives of the residents of Farragut.