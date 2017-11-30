Charlene Waggoner, account executive, is newest addition to farragutpress family

As the newest account executive at farragutpress, Charlene Waggoner said her focus “is to help local businesses reach their full potential and then some.



“I have been working in newspaper advertising for the past seven years,” added Waggoner, who began her duties at farragutpress Monday, Nov. 6. “Customer service and getting to know my clients is essential in making sure that their advertising dollars are spent in ways that will not only help now, but to lay a solid foundation for their future business.





“I am truly excited and grateful for this new opportunity,” she added. “So far it seems to be the perfect blend of new and old clients, familiar print and web options for marketing combined with new focus sections and the radio options, which help me to serve my clients effectively.”



“We’re really pleased to have Charlene join our advertising department,” said Tony Cox, publisher and Republic Newspapers, Inc., president [parent company of farragutpress]. “She brings with her a wealth of experience that will be of great benefit to our customers.”



“The advertising team is excited to have Charlene join us,” Sherry Long, advertising manager, said. “Charlene is a seasoned advertising rep who knows the accounts in her territory and has sold newspaper print options.



“She now has radio options to offer her customer base as well as web options,” Long added.



Waggoner and husband, Tony, live in Lenoir City with sons, Peyton and Preston. “We moved from northern Indiana 7 years ago where I had been employed in the IT department of a school corporation doing staff development, grade book support, integration of technology into the classroom and the basic updates and software installs,” she said. “We love living in the beautiful state of Tennessee, enjoying the seasons.”