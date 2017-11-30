Police reports

• At 2:25 a.m., Monday, Nov. 20, Knox County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a call from Pilot, 701 N Campbell Station Road, reporting a theft. Complainant said an unknown suspect purchased $1,500 worth of gift cards. The unknown suspect gave the complainant $1,440. Complainant said he told the suspect it was not the right amount. Suspect then put that amount of cash back into his pocket and proceeded to give complainant another amount of cash. Complainant said he thought it was the right amount of money at first, but after suspect left the complainant recounted the money he was given and said it was only $740 — $768.17 short.

• At 4:40 p.m., Nov. 20, a complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at 917 McFee Road. He advised between Friday, Nov. 17, and just before time of the report, an unknown suspect vandalized McFee Park with a vehicle. He said the unknown suspect did doughnuts in the grass and soccer field and also did burnouts on the sidewalk and splash pad. Estimated value of damage was listed at $900.



• At 5:57 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 19, a Tiger Way complainant/victim called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at Mayor Bob Leonard Park, 301 N. Watt Road. Victim advised between 5:30 p.m. that day and just before the call, an unknown suspect broke into her 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and stole her purse. She advised the vehicle was sitting in the parking lot with doors locked. Suspect gained entry by busting out the back passenger side window. Total value of loss was listed at $60. Victim was advised to call back with the last four numbers of the stolen credit and debit card.



• At 5:25 p.m., Nov. 19, a complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at 11221 Outlet Drive at the At Home store. Complainant advised between 5:15 and 5:25 p.m. an unknown suspect came into the store and took four boxes of Christmas lights without paying for them. Complainant advised she didn’t get a good look at the suspect or her vehicle. Total value of loss was listed at $60.



• At 8:10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, KCSO units responded to Sam & Andy’s, 11110 Kingston Pike, following a report of two males running away from the business after glass was heard breaking. Victim/owner said that while he was in the back of the business prepping food, two black males broke the front glass window using a landscaping rock. Victim then said the two males entered the business and stole money from the cash register. Victim said he grabbed his firearm and attempted to chase the suspects as they were running out of the business. Victim said the two males never spoke to nor threatened him. A witness/complainant said he saw the two males running from the business but was unable to give any description. A property co-owner said $10,000 in cash, an unknown amount of customer checks, his S&W .40 Caliber handgun and a Samsonite Soft-Side briefcase were stolen. Victim said the broken glass window was valued around $4,000. Total value of loss was listed at $14,525.