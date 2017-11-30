corrections

• A page 1A story and headline in our Nov. 23 issue incorrectly stated Campbell Station Inn renovation budget was $8,594,301.This amount is Town of Farragut’s entire appropriated budget expenditure for all projects. We regret the error.

• The cutline for a photo with the story “Concord United Methodist Church ready for Crop Drop,” Nov. 23 issue page 1B, stated the wrong day of the week for the next drop, which was correctly identified in the story as Saturday, Dec 16. We regret the error.



