Fifth Annual ‘Lights Up’ benefits Mission of Hope
Bristol Kerekes and sister, Kayla Jolley, at Lights UpThe Pinnacle at Turkey Creek was transformed into a holiday wonderland complete with a 60-foot Christmas tree, festive [manufactured] snow, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and even Dickinsonian carolers at Fifth Annual Lights Up Saturday, Nov. 17, benefitting Mission of Hope.
More than $4,000 was raised for the Christian ministry, while children of all ages enjoyed the festivities that helped ring in the 2017 holiday season.
Organizers estimate more than 2,000 visitors filled the parking lots and took part in writing letters to Santa, cookie decorating, face-painting, train rides and other seasonal fun.
