Thousands turn out to enjoy ‘Light the Park’

From left, Jennifer Hatmaker, Jennifer Brown and Kris Ray at Light the Park

Entertaining the gathering with holiday music were Concord Brass and Angela Floyd School of Music’s 11-year-old students, Emily Stewart and Chloe Culverton. Treats by local vendors were courtesy of First Watch Café, Costco and The Cutting Edge Classroom. Meanwhile, Mrs. Claus and her elves helped children post their letters to Santa.



