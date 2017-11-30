Thousands turn out to enjoy ‘Light the Park’
From left, Jennifer Hatmaker, Jennifer Brown and Kris Ray at Light the ParkThousands turned out for a fun holiday evening in Founders Park at Campbell Station — culminating with a sea of Christmas lights coming to life, as Santa and Farragut Mayor Ralph McGill flipped the switch during annual Light the Park Monday evening, Nov. 27.
The Shop Farragut/Farragut Business Alliance event, presented by TDS Telecom and sponsored by Town of Farragut among many sponsors, heralded in the holidays with 68,136 lights glowing in the park.
Entertaining the gathering with holiday music were Concord Brass and Angela Floyd School of Music’s 11-year-old students, Emily Stewart and Chloe Culverton. Treats by local vendors were courtesy of First Watch Café, Costco and The Cutting Edge Classroom. Meanwhile, Mrs. Claus and her elves helped children post their letters to Santa.
