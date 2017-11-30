Farragut girls ‘D’ Cleveland

Farragut High School girls basketball head coach Jason Mayfield finally saw his team play defense the way he likes.



“Cleveland didn’t really shoot the ball well and I’d really like to think that we had something to do with that,” Mayfield said after his squad outlasted Cleveland 45-34 Friday afternoon, Nov. 24, in the Lady Admiral Thanksgiving Classic in FHS’s Lynn E. Sexton Gymnasium. “We finally played some good defense and we finally held a team under 35 points.



“We’ve been giving up about 50 or 55 points per game.”



Improving to 2-2, the Lady Admirals started fast and boasted a balanced offensive attack out of the gate against the Lady Blue Raiders [2-2 after the loss].

“We really came out strong,” said Morgan Carbaugh, Lady Admirals’ junior guard who scored 12 of her game-high 21 points after halftime. “We were strong in the first half.



“We played good defense and that was big because we both had to duke it out because we were both struggling offensively.”



Brooke Christian, FHS junior wing, finished with 11 point.



