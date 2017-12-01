Brown and Story sign letters of intent
Christian Academy of Knoxville student athletes Janica Brown and Rebecca Story sign letters of intent to play sports during their college careers.
Brown signed a letter to play softball for Walters State Community College. Highlights of her softball career with CAK include winning playing for two TSSAA state championship teams 2016 and 2017. Brown also played for travel team, White Lightning, during a national championship season.
Rebecca Story signed a letter of intent to run Track and Cross Country for Stanford University. Story is an accomplished student athlete both on the field and in the classroom. She is an Honors and AP student with a 4.37 GPA.
Her Cross Country accomplishments include 2016 Gatorade Tennessee Cross Country Player of the Year; TEAM USA, BUPA Great Edinburgh Cross-Country International Challenge, Scotland, 2017; 3rd place Footlocker Nationals, First Team All-American, 2016; Tennessee State Cross Country Champion, 2016, 2017; Region Cross-Country Champion, 2013-17; All-KIL Cross Country Champion, 2014-17.
Story’s track accomplishments include Gatorade Tennessee Track and Field Player of the Year, 2016; Tennessee Outdoor State Track Champion, 4X800m Relay, 2016, 2017; 800m, 2016, 2017; 1600m, 2016, 2017; 3200m, 2014, 2016, 2017
Additional achievements include Indoor State Track championships as well as local media Athlete of the Year awards.