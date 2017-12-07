‘Too Tall Bandit,’ Town robber from ’14,’16, is elusive

The FBI Knoxville’s Safe Streets Task Force recently released information stating the man responsible for the most recent bank robberies in Jefferson City and Strawberry Plains may be responsible for seven additional bank heists — plus the hit on Farragut Pharmacy Dec. 18, 2014, and including Capital Bank in Farragut Oct. 27, 2016 — dating back to 2009 and including Middle Tennessee banks.

In the robbery of Farragut Pharmacy, the “Too Tall Bandit” “walked behind the pharmacy counter and instructed employees to place prescription opioids into a bag the robber brought with him, similar to the bank robberies,” the FBI Knoxville press release stated.



“In all seven bank robberies, the suspect walked behind or jumped over the teller counter, threatened bank employees with a handgun (held in his right hand), and instructed bank employees to help him place money from the vault and teller drawers into a bag or backpack he brings with him,” the release further stated.



“The suspect then instructs bank employees to identify monetary security measures. Before leaving, he then orders them to lie on the floor. When possible, the robber exited the rear of the bank and was not observed in a getaway vehicle.”



As for identification attempts, “Victim and witness descriptions vary slightly, [but] they generally agree the Too Tall Bandit is a white male, approximately 40 years old, standing 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-6 tall, 210 to 250 pounds, possibly with brown eyes,” the release stated.



“He speaks with a deep voice, and walks with a limp or unusual gait affecting his right leg. The robber wears dark-colored clothing, dark-colored gloves and work boots or shoes, and wears a Halloween-style mask or other face covering to obscure his identity. The suspect speaks with a non-Southern accent.”



Anyone with information regarding these crimes should call the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751 or submit a tip online at: https://tips.fbi.gov



Additional information, photos and video may be available when updated at https://bankrobbers.fbi.gov or here: FBI KNOXVILLE “TOO TALL” BANDIT.