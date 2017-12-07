police reports

• At 1:02 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, a complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct to report an incident involving a Jarmann Road residence. He said an unknown suspect used his credit card numbers to make two online purchases through Amazon for $1,000. Complainant said he received a call from StayBridge Inn and Suites in Turkey Creek advising him packages were received for him there and the shipping labels, which he sent to have the packages shipped somewhere else, also arrived. Complainant advised he spoke with a female at the hotel, who said she had his number on file from a previous stay. He advised her he did not have any packages or shipping labels sent there. Employee advised him she could not give him the name of the suspect or location the packages were to be shipped to, but she could give the information to a law enforcement officer.

• At 7:39 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, a KCSO detective and officer responded to 11530 Kingston Pike, Kohl’s, concerning a shoplifting in progress. They reported observing the defendant conceal Nike pullovers, with a value of $55, in a baby carrier while he was inside the store. Defendant walked past the point of sale making no attempt to pay for the listed property, exiting the store. Reporting officer made contact with defendant when he arrived at a 2005 Dodge Caravan in the parking lot. Defendant was placed into custody. During a consensual search of the vehicle, 2.3 grams of meth was located between the front driver and passenger seats. A field test was conducted on the narcotics and it tested positive for meth. Defendant was taken into custody for Schedule II drug violations and misdemeanor shoplifting. A pull-in was conducted on the vehicle. Narcotics and field test kit will be placed in the narcotics locker at Knox County Jail.



• At 11:44 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, a complainant called KCSO West Precinct to report an incident at a Woodland Trace Drive residence. Complainant advised she saw an advertisement on Trulia and Hot Pad for a cabin available to rent. She was in contact with the suspect, who said he was a realtor for the cabin. She sent the payment, $3,400, and was then supposed to receive the code for the cabin door. She sent the payment and her bank, Bank of America, advised the money had cleared her account. She had not received the code as of this report being filed.



• At 1:18 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28, a McCown Avenue complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at a Crown Point Road residence. He advised the suspect had been told by his friend, who owns the house, to leave the residence and found she had stolen his car keys on the way out, taking a 1997 Ford Explorer. He advised the suspect sent a text to his phone Saturday, Nov. 25, saying she would return the vehicle and said she was sorry — but never returned the vehicle. Complainant advised the suspect has never been given permission to drive the vehicle. Estimated value of loss was listed at $1,800.



• At 1:01 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28, a Sweetgum Drive complainant called KCSO West Precinct to report an incident. He advised his debit card numbers were used to make two purchases with Federal Express, for $684.76 and $391.28, which he did not make or authorize.



• At 5:32 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 25, two KCSO officers responded to Best Buy, 11491 Parkside Drive, concerning a shoplifting. A witness said the defendant concealed a Flex Android tablet [with a price of $69.99] while he was inside the changing room. Reporting officer stated he observed the defendant walk past the point of sale making no attempt to pay. Officer further stated he made contact with the defendant, locating the listed property tucked inside the front of his pants at the waistband. Defendant was taken into custody for misdemeanor shoplifting. A property receipt was completed and the listed property was returned to Best Buy.



• At 3:29 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 23, two KCSO officers responded to a Canton Hollow Road residence in regards to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with victim, who said while driving on Campbell Station Road an unknown suspect got out of a black BMW and began to curse at him, kicked his SUV and bent the radio antenna of his SUV — all while attempting to get inside the vehicle. Victim said he was afraid of what the suspect would do to him if he had gotten inside. A witness, the victim’s son, said he was driving on the same road next to his father and witnessed the incident, recording it on his cell phone. He was able to get a tag number on the suspect’s vehicle.



• At 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22, a Weathervane Drive complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report vandalism. Complainant advised a 2012 Jeep WUS, a Toyota vehicle and his home were egged. Value of clean-up cost was listed at $300.



• On Jan. 1, 2015, victim hired the suspect to do construction on his residence. Victim had a contract on the terms and price of the construction. Victim had paid the suspect $28,200 as of Nov. 22, 2017 — but no construction had begun on the victim’s residence. Victim said the suspect never filed for a building permit and he does not have a contractor’s license. Victim sent a certified letter to the suspect on Sept. 15, 2017, but it was returned — marked “return to sender” Oct. 2. Victim advised he can provide copies of the checks, contract, e-mails and a certified letter.



• At 8:09 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22, a complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at an Ansley Court residence. Complainant advised she discovered jewelry, mostly earrings and a necklace, was missing. Estimated value of loss was listed at $873. At the time, she had maids from an area business in her home. She advised she did ask the maids if they had seen the items, but they both claimed not to have. She advised no other people had been allowed inside the residence during the time of theft.



• At 10:58 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, a complainant called KCSO West Precinct to report an incident at a Bent Tree Road residence. Complainant advised front yard decorations were taken from her yard, with an estimated value listed at $83. She was unsure about labeling a suspect at the time of this report.