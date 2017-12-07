guest view:

Mayor Ralph McGill

December is a festive time in Farragut. Last week, we kicked off the holiday season by flipping the switch on 68,136 lights at Founders Park at Campbell Station, and the spectacular display will continue to dazzle us until Jan. 1. We added nearly 7,000 lights to this year’s Light the Park, as well as an enormous, decorative Santa’s mailbox. I hope sending letters to Santa will become a holiday ritual for local families.

This Thursday, [Dec. 7] we’re hosting the 24th Annual Celebrate the Season at Town Hall. That means an entire generation has grown up getting pictures taken with Santa, decorating cookies and listening to holiday music with us, and those grown children are now bringing their kids. This is such a joyful event, and I appreciate those who work hard to make Town Hall sparkle. Our Beautification Committee really knows how to deck the halls!



While the holiday season is an important time for many families to celebrate and worship together, it’s also a vital time for the Town. The uptick in shopping is important to Farragut’s economy because our budget relies heavily on sales tax. But shopping in Farragut isn’t just important in December; it’s important all year long. Making purchases within the Town provides revenue for funding roads, parks, greenways and essential services, so remember to Shop Farragut whenever possible.



I hope this season brings joy, peace and a deep appreciation for the blessings of life. Enjoy a festive Farragut!