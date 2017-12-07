Admirals football, HWWW-PureMagic champs, accepts trophy, $1,000
Champions of 2017 farragutpress How the West Was Won presented by PureMagic Carwash contest for best regular season record among a seven-team Farragut-area field, Farragut High School collected $1,000 — $500 each from PureMagic and farragutpress — plus ownership, for at least the next year, of the HWWW PureMagic traveling trophy for its 8-2 regular season record. Checks and the trophy were presented during the program’s annual end-of-season banquet at The Venue in Lenoir City, Sunday evening, Dec. 2.
Jointly presenting the checks and trophy were Chris Peters, far right, PureMagic Sales & Marketing director, and Tony Cox, far left, president of Republic Newspapers, Inc. [parent company of farragutpress] and publisher of farragutpress. Accepting the money and award, from left, are FHS senior captains Jacob Warren and Cade Burkey, head coach Eddie Courtney and senior captains Braden Collins and Drew Butler.