Hashemian a ‘distinguished’ IEEE Fellow

“Dr. Hashemian is a recognized international expert and leader in the field of nuclear power plant instrumentation and control testing and automated I&C maintenance. His outstanding achievements in the development and application of industry-leading I&C testing and analysis equipment, training and services have been of significant value to the worldwide nuclear industry.”



In a career spanning more than 40 years in the nuclear power industry, “Dr. Hashemian’s meritorious level of commitment, hard work and dedication has been a paramount influence in ensuring the safe and cost-efficient operation of virtually every nuclear power plant in the United States, as well as many in Europe and Asia,” the release stated.



“I am truly humbled to receive this rare and very high honor,” Hashemian said. “IEEE is the world’s foremost technical professional organization for engineers. To become an IEEE Fellow is a distinct achievement I have strived for my entire career.”