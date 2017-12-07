N&H Flooring aims for January opening

N & H Flooring staff members are office manager Jessica Crowder and field service manager John Slaven. Nick Harb, owner, said he expects to open this Village Green shopping center location in January.

The store carries hardwoods; laminate; vinyl sheets, planks and tops; tile; backsplash and carpets. It also can do all applications.



“We can do showers, backsplashes, counter tops for tile,” said John Slaven, who is one of two service field managers.



N & H also does kitchen cabinets and other remodeling services. The flooring sales and renovations go hand-in-hand many times, Slaven said.



“When the flooring gets replaced, [the customers] will go with cabinets or they will go with a shower, sinks, things like that,” he added.



Harb said what sets the company apart from other flooring businesses is the experience of his installers and the person-to-person relationship his staff has with the customers.



When a customer picks up a phone, “you can talk directly to us,” Slagen said.



“This is a small family business,” Harb added.



“Our prices are very competitive,” he said, adding his company relies on word of mouth advertising. That means, “In order for us to get more customers, our customers have to be happy and spread the word.”



Harb, previously from San Francisco, has been in the renovation and flooring business since he graduated college. He and his family came to Knox County in 2001.



“My wife wanted to raise kids in a conservative community,” he said. “We have a huge family in Knoxville.”



Though N & H Flooring was established in 2006, Harb said, “We have been independent contractors and installers, not as N & H but as independent [contractors], since the early ’90s.



“In 2006, we signed a contract with Lowe’s as service providers,” he added. “We were working in the Knoxville area, going all the way down to Chattanooga, Cookeville and the Tri-City area. We have done thousands and thousands of homes in this area.



“We have gained a lot of experience from working with Lowe’s, especially in the customer satisfaction field. We have always been the catalyst between [Lowe’s] and the customer, to make the customer happy and get his money’s worth.”



Harb is opening his store in Farragut because of “the people, their knowledge and understanding of everything, knowing what they want and making our jobs a little easier,” he said. “We decided to diversify our business to open a showroom in the Farragut area. We’re still working with Lowe’s as remodelers. We do kitchens and bathroom remodels.



“[The people are] what attracted us more than the Knoxville area,” he added. “We have done quite a bit of business in the Farragut area.”



Harb said growth in the Town and affluent nature of the community also attracted him to Farragut.



N & H Flooring staff include Slaven and service field manager Brandon Kimbro, office manager Jessica Crowder and flooring “guru” John Harb. Nick Harb also is acquiring installer Jeremy Crowder, Jessica’s husband.



Store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. It will be closed Sundays.