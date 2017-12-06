“Packages for Heroes”

Payne, Wilson on mission for military troops serving abroad

Mary Lynne Payne, left, and Joy Wilson recently took their second shipment of boxes to the Post Office for overseas delivery. The two are heading up “Packages for Heroes,” which organizes care packages for active duty soldiers serving overseas.

Payne and Wilson held a kick-off event for the project in September, and since that time received enough funding and materials to fill the 60 boxes that have been sent so far.



Recipients’ names are provided through individuals and various resources, said Payne, whose



own son has recently returned state-side.



Food and items the public may wish to donate include protein or creatine powder, shaker bottles, protein bars, soft tuna packs, peanut butter, beef jerky, dried nuts and fruit, granola bars, trail mix, coffee and ramen noodles.



But “Packages for Heroes” is more than just the materials inside the boxes: each package is lovingly decorated and contains personalized notes, letters or cards.



The organization has had assistance from local schools, businesses and churches, as well as individuals who have made the program successful.



Monetary contributions also are appreciated, which pays for postage and any additional materials that have not been donated.



“Every little bit helps,” Payne said.



If the donations continue after the holidays, the organizers are considering creating a 501(c)(3) non-profit, which would help provide care packages throughout the year.



For more information, contact Clarity



Pointe at 865-777-1500 or Right at Home at



865-766-5718.