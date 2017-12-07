Webb students chosen











Chosen, in no order, were ninth-grade violinists Rhea Charles and Avery Shellist, eighth-grade violinists Maddie Bell and Thomas Mandrus, eighth-grade cellist Lydia Fields, and sixth-grade violinists Evie Braude, Emily Ford and Camille Hunt. They were among the 200-plus area strings players in grades six through nine to audition Oct. 21 at Webb School. Those who qualified were chosen based on their performance of scales, a prepared solo selection and a sight-reading piece. Only the top scores were considered for this highly competitive and prestigious honor.