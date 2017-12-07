Ice Ads edge BHS, stay perfect
Farragut’s Ryan Preiss maneuvers through Ice Dawgs Hunter Wilkes, left, and John Raleigh during first period action of this Ice Admirals-Bearden showdown Wednesday evening, Nov. 29, at Cool Sports Home of the Icearium. Farragut won 3-1.A perfect record stayed intact for Farragut High School hockey Wednesday, Nov. 29. But the Admirals’ victory versus the Bearden Ice Dawgs didn’t come easily.
Farragut edged BHS 3-1 at Cool Sports Home of the Icearium in what turned out to be its stiffest test of the young Knoxville Amateur Hockey Association High School League season.
“We played well but we really didn’t put enough pressure on them. ... They are a talented hockey team,” FHS head coach Jeff Lindsay said.
The Ice Dawgs (1-2-1) got a stellar effort from goaltender Mathieu Senechal, who faced 17 shots and made 15 saves.
Having beaten Bearden 8-3 to open the season Nov. 1, Farragut (4-0) didn’t seal victory until Davis Eichelberger scored an empty-net goal with 49.4 seconds left in the contest. “I’m proud of our team and I’m proud of the boys in general,” said Eichelberger, who also had an assist on the Ads’ first marker of the night. “We had a good team effort tonight and we just want to win.”
Eichelberger’s goal came just seconds after Bearden pulled to within 2-1 on a marker by Jace Jenkins with 1:42 to play.
Ben Baumgardner picked up an assist on the Ice Dawgs’ lone goal, which spoiled a shutout attempt by Farragut netminder James Brinkley. Brinkley made 13 stops.
Emerson Southern gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead late in the first period when he tallied with 40.7 seconds left in the opening frame.
Southern’s unassisted marker made it 2-0 with 7:13 remaining.