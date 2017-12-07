Ice Ads edge BHS, stay perfect

Farragut’s Ryan Preiss maneuvers through Ice Dawgs Hunter Wilkes, left, and John Raleigh during first period action of this Ice Admirals-Bearden showdown Wednesday evening, Nov. 29, at Cool Sports Home of the Icearium. Farragut won 3-1.

Eichelberger’s goal came just seconds after Bearden pulled to within 2-1 on a marker by Jace Jenkins with 1:42 to play.



Ben Baumgardner picked up an assist on the Ice Dawgs’ lone goal, which spoiled a shutout attempt by Farragut netminder James Brinkley. Brinkley made 13 stops.



Emerson Southern gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead late in the first period when he tallied with 40.7 seconds left in the opening frame.



Southern’s unassisted marker made it 2-0 with 7:13 remaining.



