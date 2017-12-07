FWKCC Networking at farragutpress
Doug Horne, left, owner of Republic Newspapers, Inc., parent company of farragutpress, and Tom Sharp, Viamedia account executiveFarragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce held a networking hosted by farragutpress at 11863 Kingston Pike, Farragut, Thursday, Nov. 30. Catered by Water Into Wine Farragut, the event featured numerous prominent business leaders. Among those representing farragutpress were Doug Horne, owner of Republic Newspapers Inc., parent company of farragutpress, and Tony Cox, publisher and RNI president. Julie Blaylock, FWKCC president/CEO, was among scores of Chamber members.
For more photos from this event, please see Westside Faces in our print edition.
If you would like to purchase of photo from this slideshow, please click Here.