Police Reports

• At 5:28 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7, a complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office Teleserve Unit to report a theft from NHC Farragut, Cavette Hill Lane. Complainant advised her grandmother, the victim, had multiple items taken while she was staying at NHC Farragut. Complainant advised two gold wedding bands, with a listed value of $1,000, and a silver wrist watch, value listed at $200, were on the victim’s nightstand beside her bed.



• At 12:57 p.m., Dec. 7, a complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report a theft from an Ackley Circle residence. Complainant advised she had five Christmas light projectors in her front yard as decorations. Around 7 a.m., she noticed the lights were not shining in her home. Complainant advised she checked her video cameras and could see the lights being taken but could not see the suspect. Estimated value of loss was listed at $200.

• At 9:01 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6, a complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report a theft from a Rockwell Farms Lane residence. Complainant advised he had two Christmas light projectors in his yard for decorations. Complainant advised a neighbor had called him about her seeing a truck leaving his yard and possibly taking his decorations. Complainant went outside and noticed both of his lights had been taken. Estimated value of loss was listed at $140.



• At 8:56 p.m., Dec. 6, a complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report a theft from a Pine Meadows Lane residence. Complainant advised he had a Christmas light projector in his front yard for decorations. Complainant advised he received a phone call around 8 p.m. from another neighbor about someone else in the area having their lights stolen from their yard. Complainant said he looked outside and saw his lights had been stolen. Estimated value of loss was listed at $30.



• At 9:31 a.m., Dec. 6, a KCSO unit responded to a possible burglary at a West Foxchase Circle residence. Upon investigation, victim No. 1 said his landlord alerted him at 4:30 a.m. that morning that an unknown female was inside the residence. When complainant reviewed security camera system, he observed a white female exit a “dark-colored four-door sedan,” and walk around his property. He said the suspect went to the back door, was able to get it open and entered the residence. Suspect walked around the inside of his residence for a few minutes and then exited, the complainant added. She then went back to the front of the residence where video surveillance captured the suspect attempting to open the car door of victim No. 2. Suspect went back around to the rear of the residence before leaving in the dark sedan. Complainant did not believe any property was taken, and there was no apparent forced entry.



• At 1:26 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4, a Geronimo Road complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report a burglary on his property. Complainant advised sometime between Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Dec. 4, an unknown suspect stole a package off her front porch containing a $900 Gaston Glock knife. Complainant advised she was wondering where her package was so she called UPS, and they said they delivered it — but she said she never saw it. Complainant advised she went home on her lunch break and checked her security cameras, seeing an unknown suspect taking the package off her porch. She did not have a description of the suspect because, complainant said, she only got a brief look at him before she had to leave.



• At 10:55 a.m., Dec. 4, a complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit in reference to a theft at 10820 Parkside Drive. Complainant advised he had been staying in the ICU waiting room at Turkey Creek Medical Center with family members. Complainant advised he went to sleep around 11 p.m., Sunday night, Dec. 3, and woke up around 6 a.m. the next morning to find his cell phone and charger had been stolen. Complainant advised a suspicious male had been in the same area and hospital security had video/photos of the suspect. Estimated value of loss was $850.



• At 2:08 p.m., Dec. 3, a complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at a Peterson Road residence. Complainant advised sometime between midnight and just before making the call, the suspect, her friend, broke the windshield wiper switch in her car. She advised the suspect was sitting in her car while she was inside the residence and when she came back out, she saw the suspect had broken her windshield wiper switch and left on foot. Estimated value of damage was listed at $100.



• At 2:23 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, an East Fox Den Drive complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report his 2014 Jeep Cherokee had been broken into and his wallet and $500 in cash stolen. Unknown suspect(s) gained entrance through the unlocked vehicle doors.























• At 9:31 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, a KCSO officer responded to a Glen Willow Drive residence on report of theft. Complainant said at 10 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20, she noticed her purse was gone. Victim said the purse contained debt/credit cards and gift cards, adding First Tennessee Bank had called her to advise the believed suspect was trying to cash the victim’s checks. Victim had copies of all 3 checks, which was provided by her bank. Though check amounts were for $750 on Nov. 25, $1,275 on Nov. 26 and $1,500 on Nov. 28, total value of loss was listed at $200. Victim was advised an unknown person had the victim’s Social Security card.



• At 2:22, Saturday, Nov. 25, a McWilliams Road complainant called KCSO Teleserve unit to report an incident at an Oran Road residence. Complainant advised between 11 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24, and just before contact with KCSO, the suspect, his friend, took off in his 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer without permission. He advised the vehicle was sitting in the driveway at his ex-girlfriend’s house. Estimated value of loss was listed as $6,500.