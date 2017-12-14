presstalk 671-TALK

• There seems to be a growing number of pet owners who are taking advantage of the law permitting service animals in stores. I am not speaking about any person who has a service animal, as they perform a valuable service for their owners. In the past few weeks, I have seen a monkey in a food store and a puppy that peed in another store that sells food.

I spoke to a clerk in still another store who told a story of a dog that defecated in their store. If your pet is not a service animal, please keep them out of retail stores and especially stores that sell food. If you crave other persons compliments on your pet, I suggest the Pet Safe park.