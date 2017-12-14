Kobus opens BK Lash & Skin Boutique in T-Creek

Beverly Kobus

The business offers lash lifts, facials, specials on facials for teens, microderm abrasions, chemical peels, dermaplaning and lash and brow tinting.



Originally from Oklahoma, Kobus and her family lived in Denver, where she spent almost 30 years in the high-tech industry as a project manager. Then the organization for which she worked outsourced her division to India, which meant she and other staff in her Colorado division were laid off.



“And, my husband said, ‘Congratulations. You can retire,’” Kobus said and laughed.



However, she added, “I’m just one that likes to be busy, and I love people. I’ve done a lot of volunteering my whole life — PTA president, community foundation, planning commissioner and things like that. I love being there helping people who are less fortunate.”



When she had her own lashes done, Kobus said she fell in love with the industry and decided to become an esthetician. She initially went to school in 2015 to get her medical esthetician credentials, which included microdermabrasion, chemical peels and dermaplaning.



“Then, I went a step further,” Kobus said. “I have a lot of friends who have gotten cancer. Their skin is so compromised, and I wanted to be able to help them.”



To do that, she furthered her education by earning her oncology skincare certification in 2015. Kobus then went back to school and earned her lash extension certification in 2016.



While still in Oklahoma, she saw an availability with Sola Salon Studios online.



“I wanted to own my own business and have my own space, but I didn’t have the money for real estate,” Kobus said. “Sola is a phenomenal concept. [The other salon owners and I] can work together to network.”



The move to Farragut also offered Kobus and her family another benefit.



“My husband and I have four kids and we wanted a slower-paced life,” she said, adding Farragut provided that lifestyle. After arriving in Farragut, she said, “We fell in love with the community.”



After finishing her training in lash extensions, she discovered lash lifting.



“I worked with Elleebana One Shot Lash Lifting,” she said.



“Back in the day years ago, [lash lifting] was called ‘lash perming,’” Kobus added. “[Lash perming] was taking perms for your hair and putting it on your lashes. It became a service that was no longer done because it was causing so many issues.”



But, she said lash perming was a popular service, so Elleebana founders, Otto and Zoe Mitter of Australia, came up with a new, healthier concept.



“[Otto Mitter] wanted to bring something that was healthy and natural for your lashes,” Kobus said. “So he started working with a chemist and came up with [the product] Elleebana, which means ‘peace and tranquility.’ He worked with a company, Belmacil Tint, and that’s lash and brow tint product.



“[The Mitters] worked with [Belmacil] for 10 years to make sure [Elleebana and Belmacil Tint] would not interfere with each other, and you would get a beautiful, gorgeous lash lift along with a tint that would stay. You no longer would have to get lash extensions,” she added.



Kobus works as a master stylist with Elleebana and Belmacil and is an Elleebana trainer.



BK Lash & Skin Boutique typically is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, and has evening hours by appointment only. To book an appointment, visit bklash.com or call 865-257-9468.