Ricki’s helps local furry friends
Sara Clark, Ricki’s Pet Depot groomer, frequently donates her own time to help care for animals. She adopted her own rescue dog, Tennessee at the store earlier this year.Kevin and Ricki Human have not been in business long, but their efforts already are making a difference in the community.
The couple, owners of Ricki’s Pet Depot in the Village Green shopping center, have helped facilitate the adoption of more than 70 cats since opening earlier this year.
They have partnered with Loudon County Animal Shelter to find homes for felines, and have upwards of a dozen of the animals at the front of the shop at any given time.
“We are hoping to break [the] 100 [mark] by the end of the year,” said Kevin Human,
whose friendship with April Kennedy of Loudon County Animal Shelter started when he worked at Tractor Supply in Lenoir City.
“We had been putting aside dog food for them [at that time], and once we opened the store, we reached out to see what we could do to help.
“This is not a sales pitch,” he added. “We are only a pass through for the adoption fees – we don’t make any money off the adoptions. Our hope is that the adopters will shop with us.”
They also work with Loudon County Friends of Animals Group, which fosters animals previously in “kill” shelters.
For more information, call 865-392-1151.