Eun’s instructors earn worldwide recognition

un’s Martial Arts in Aspen Square, Farragut, held a ceremony to recognize three of its instructors after they earned a Letter of Appreciation from World Taekwondo Headquarters, Kukkiwon, in Seoul, South Korea. Grand Master Seong J. Eun, far left, owner, presided over the ceremony Saturday morning, Dec. 2. From left are honorees Michael McKeehan, 68, a fourth-degree black belt, and third-degree black belts Owen Hale, 68, and Jeffrey Galler, 60. Also present was instructor Yumee Eun, a third-degree black belt who is the grand master’s wife.

Eun presented each instructor a Letter of Appreciation, which read, “In recognition of your outstanding contribution and dedicated service to the development of Taekwondo and its culture,” signed by Oh Hyun Deuk, president of the Kukkiwon.



“This community doesn’t realize that there are very few, if any, grand masters that are actually instructors,” McKeehan said.



“… These students are being rewarded by being taught by those of us who have learned from the grand master.”



“It’s a great honor. I had no idea. It was a great surprise,” Hale said. “What we do here we do for the enjoyment of it. To be honored this way is very pleasing.”



Eun’s students, around 290, range in age from 3 to 84. “It’s a wonderful family here,” Galler said.



“They brought me in as an outsider,” added Galler, one of Eun’s 16 instructors. “I’ve learned a lot from them. And I’m really fortunate to be able to work with all the kids and their families.”



“I’m very proud. They have been training more than 10 years. They always volunteer for our events — testing and demonstrations — and many times they contribute with community service,” Eun said. “And they also are good influences to little kids.”



Jenni Henderson, an instructor at the center who is a second-degree black belt, also participated in the ceremony, which was held in front of several elementary-age students and their parents following a training session.