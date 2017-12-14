farragutpress

Poinsettias, mistletoe a threat to your pet

December 14, 2017 by Stephanie Myers

Q: I hear so many different things about the dangers of pets eating poinsettias and mistletoe at Christmas.

So tell me, are they really poisonous or not? L.S., Farragut

A: If ingested in small amounts, both poinsettias and mistletoe typically will only cause a mild gastritis.

You could expect your dog or cat to have some vomiting, but it will often resolve without treatment, with a couple of exceptions.

If large amounts of mistletoe are eaten, it can cause cardiac problems, specifically bradycardia (low heart rate) and/or hypotension (low blood pressure).

Additionally, if pets are elderly, fragile and/or have pre-existing medical conditions, the vomiting could result in possible dehydration and necessitate hospitalization.

Take care during the holidays to protect your pets from potential hazards.

If you have a question about your pet, you may e-mail Dr. Myers at lenoicityac@gmail.com

