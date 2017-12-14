2017 Service to Humanity Award, Optimist Club of Knoxville, goes to six area honorees

Optimist Club of Knoxville 2017 Service to Humanity Award high school honorees, along with their parents and school officials, were recognized recently at the club’s annual Youth Appreciation Week luncheon at The Foundry on the World’s Fair Site in Knoxville.



Michelle He, Farragut High School: logged more than 200 volunteer hours with Knox County Public Library; volunteered 30 hours with Mu Alpha Theta tutoring students who struggle in math.

Matthew Goldstine, Hardin Valley Academy: organized and ran a donation drive for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, raising more than $1,000 in cash and item donations; volunteered at Knox Area Rescue Ministries homeless shelter.



Other area honorees: Sydney Craig, Bearden High School; Breanna Jeffries, Knoxville Catholic High School; Cooper Jackson, Christian Academy of Knoxville, and Elizabeth Hethmon, Webb School of Knoxville.