FMS hoops teams enjoy blowout wins at Halls

KNOXVILLE — Farragut Middle School’s Lady Admirals turned up the defensive pressure early, cruising to a 40-13 Knox County Middle School Basketball Conference victory over the Halls Lady Demons at HMS Friday afternoon, Dec. 8.



“I thought our defense came out early and really set the tone with its pressure,” FMS girls head coach Susan Davidson said.

Meanwhile, a huge second-quarter run spelled victory for Farragut Middle School boys at Halls, 57-31. (More on boys later in story).



The Lady Admirals (10-1 overall, 5-1 in conference play starting the week), were led by Ashlynn Sheridan’s 10 points. Ace Strickland, the county’s Most Valuable Player last season, scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Haley Prince pulled down six rebounds. Ella McFerran scored four points and made six steals. Keeliegh Rogers finished the game with seven steals.



While the Halls girls dropped to 1-7, 1-5, the HMS boys fell to 0-8.



Farragut’s boys (5-5, 3-3 after the win) made eight 3-pointers and had three players post double figures in scoring. Dillon Atwell led all scorers with 14 points. Isaiah Smith added 13 and Mason Collins finished with 11.



“It was a great day for us,” FMS boys head coach Randy Swartzentruber said. “Our first group came in here and played really well in this environment.”