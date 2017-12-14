Lady Ads snap streak
With fast start, juniors lead FHS past Bearden
The Lady Admirals darted out to a big lead, but had to hang on to outlast Bearden 61-58 before a spirited crowd in FHS’s Lynn E. Sexton Gymnasium Friday night, Dec. 8.
Farragut opened a 13-3 advantage when junior Brooke Christian nailed a 3-pointer midway into the opening period. Sydney Chapman, another junior, had an old-fashioned three-point play a short time later to give FHS a 19-5 lead.
Christian, Chapman and Morgan Carbaugh are juniors and starters for Farragut (5-3 overall, 3-1 in District 4-AAA after the win) — but none of them had ever beaten Bearden until Friday night.
“I’ve never beaten them and this is just a great feeling,” said Carbaugh, who scored a game-high 24 points (including 17 in the second half) and grabbed 12 rebounds. “We’ve been waiting a long time for this game. We had a game plan and we executed it.”
Christian scored 12 points. Chapman, who finished with eight, had a late steal that led to her making two free throws, building the lead to 61-54 and all but putting the game out of reach with 27.2 seconds left.
“This was a big win for us,” Lady Admirals head coach Jason Mayfield said. “It was a big night for Morgan, Syd and Brooke because they’ve never experienced a Bearden win.”
Trinity Lee, senior guard, and Jakhiya Davis, sophomore post, each scored 17 points each for the Lady Bulldogs (7-4, 1-3 after the loss). Annaka Hall added 10.
“Farragut came out from the get-go and they wanted it really bad from the start of the game. ... They were more passionate, they played with greater effort,” Bearden head coach Justin Underwood said. “... Hats off to Carbaugh, she had a fantastic game.”