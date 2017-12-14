State ‘3-peat’ for FHS dance
Farragut High School dance team has won the program’s third consecutive TSSAA state championship in Small Varsity Pom Division. Coach Adonia Adams’ team took first place during TSSAA Dance Team State Championships in Murfreesboro Saturday, Nov. 11.
Farragut also finished second statewide in Small Varsity Jazz. Team members, front row from left, are Grace Reed, Olivia Rice, Presley Packer (senior co-captain), Tatum Allen (senior captain), Mackenzie Wilcox and Taylor Gee. Back row, from left, are Hannah Kochanski, Brenna Bocik, Brooke Thayer, Shelby Elam, Lucy Watkins and Bridget Gibson. Not pictured are Adams and Tracy Moore, team sponsor.
Photo submitted