State ‘3-peat’ for FHS dance











Farragut also finished second statewide in Small Varsity Jazz. Team members, front row from left, are Grace Reed, Olivia Rice, Presley Packer (senior co-captain), Tatum Allen (senior captain), Mackenzie Wilcox and Taylor Gee. Back row, from left, are Hannah Kochanski, Brenna Bocik, Brooke Thayer, Shelby Elam, Lucy Watkins and Bridget Gibson. Not pictured are Adams and Tracy Moore, team sponsor.







Photo submitted



