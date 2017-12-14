Fun for the holidays











Dear Santa,



I am seven years old and I am on the nice list. I am sometimes nice and sometimes naughty. I want for Christmas a diary. I also want for Christmas a figit cube and a heart purse from Tommy Hilfiger. Are your reindeer sick?



Love,



Alanna Hooper







Dear Santa,



Hello I hope you are doing well and when you come I will leave a plate woule of cookies. I hope you have a good Christmas. I hope the rain dear are doing good espeshaly roodof. I hope you bring lots of kids joy. I hope yoou’ve ben good this year and not noty. Can you give me a fue presents. I hope you and Miss Close haven’t caten in argoument. I do not want you to get really cold and stay warm. On Christmas nite I’m going to sneek down stairs and see you and give you a big hug.



Yours Sincerely



Isabella Ashly Jones







