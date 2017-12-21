Breakfast with Santa
Tyler and Megan Krumm with Santa at CUMCThe Jolly Old Elf was quite busy Saturday, Dec. 11, when he visited not one, but two area churches for Breakfast with Santa.
Both Concord United Methodist and First Farragut United Methodist hosted hundreds of children and their families, eager to whisper their Christmas lists to the man they hoped would bring them their heart’s desires the night before Christmas.
Volunteers from each church made sure tummies were full with pancakes and other delicious breakfast items, and also provided crafts and games before the highlight — an up close and personal meeting with the Big Guy.
Now, all they can do is wait.
For more photos from this event, please see Westside Faces in our print edition or the link below.
