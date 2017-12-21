Hawks, Catholic split
HVA girls end week still perfect in 4-AAA
Kiara Inman, HVA junior guard, drives for a shot as Catholic guards Hannah Southall (12) and Abby Rapien (1) defend.HARDIN VALLEY — Hardin Valley Academy’s girls basketball team notched a home district win Friday night, helping the Lady Hawks keep their perfect league record intact.
HVA (9-2 overall, 6-0 in District 4-AAA entering the week) claimed a 61-27 victory over Knoxville Catholic.
The Lady Hawks smothered the Lady Irish (1-9, 1-5) with a stifling defense.
“Anytime you take the floor in this district, you have to be ready to play,” HVA head coach Jennifer Galloway said. “You either get better or you get worse. You don’t stay the same.”
HVA got a big early boost from sophomore post player Malaka Grice. She scored eight of her 10 points before halftime and had six in the opening stanza.
She was one of three Lady Hawks to post double figures in the scoring column.
Senior guard Paige Gentry led HVA’s balanced offensive attack. She knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points. Abbey Cornelius added 13. Lizzie Davis finished with nine.
“We fought back late in the second quarter and early in the third quarter,” KCHS head coach Alex Bowers said. “I don’t know what happened in the fourth quarter.”
Mary Iverson, junior forward, led KCHS with 13 points, including seven in the third quarter.