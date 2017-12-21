CAK girls win classic finale; boys lose in OT

Dayne Davis (10), Christian Academy of Knoxville junior forward, tries to gain his balance in mid-air after being fouled on a fast-break lay-up attempt by Franklin Road Academy’s Whit Hagan.

Another leader for the CAK girls, “Amber Heatherly, a senior (guard), hit a couple of big threes back-to-back to give us a little bit more of a gap in the second half,” Hollifield said about her 16-point performance.



“Kennedy Smith (junior forward), she doesn’t score a whole lot of points but she averages at least 10 rebounds a game. Ellie Fussell (junior guard), she battled today, she played tough and she hit a couple of big shots late,” the coach added.



“We executed our plays very well,” Brock said. “Our defense, we got some big stops toward the end that really propelled us toward that win.



“I’m really proud of how we played together today,” she added.



“I thought we shared the ball really well,” Heatherly said.



Looking at the overall season, she added, “I think its going well. We have very good chemistry together. … We play for each other.”



Hannah Carroll, CAK sophomore forward, scored 10.



The Lady Warriors bounced back from a 37-25 loss to Baylor School of Chattanooga Friday evening, Dec. 15.



Wells said about his CAK boys, “This team has played with a lot of energy all year.”



Despite losing 10 players, including all five starters, off of last year’s team, “This group has been in every game except yesterday [a 71-49 loss to Baylor Dec. 15 in the classic] and up at Science Hill,” Wells said. “They’ve won some games they shouldn’t have because of their energy.”



Wells said he was proud of how Turner Heitzman, senior post who scored a team-high 18 points, “just played naturally and attacked the basket. I’m really proud of him for that.



“I thought they all played pretty well,” the coach added.



“It was a really tough game, they were really physical,” said Heitzman, who injured his left wrist during the game. “We were, too. It was just a really tiring game.



“Both teams fought really hard,” he added. “We just fell short in the end.”



John Stauffer, senior guard, and Luke Etherton, sophomore guard, each scored 12 points for the Warriors. Jason Ozment added eight while Chase Bristow had five points and Jackson Morris scored four. Dayne Davis and Mitchell Deeson each had two.



